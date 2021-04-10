Tesla Sues Man for Negative Social Media Posts

A former Tesla Model S owner who successfully sued the electric automaker for fraud will soon find himself back in court. This time, it's due to allegations that he damaged Tesla's reputation through slander.

According to the South China Morning Post, Han Chao is now facing a defamation lawsuit of more than $775,000 from Tesla. These claims focus on posts that were shared to Chinese social media platform Weibo which, according to legal documents posted by Chao, describe Tesla as "rogue," "rubbish," and "a quack."



