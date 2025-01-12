Tesla Suffers Class Action Lawsuit After Powerwalls Begin Failing In Mass

Tesla’s poorly handled Powerwall 2 recall is now turning into a potential class action lawsuit over for leaving people with bricked batteries until Tesla replaces them.

We previously reported on Tesla recalling thousands of Powerwall 2 units built between 2020 and 2022 due to a fire risk. We noted several problems with it, as it took months between the recall in Australia and the US, despite the units being identical and affected by the same issue.



We also noted that Tesla has been aware of the problems for years and tried to sneakily replace some units rather than doing a broader recall.