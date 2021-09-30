Tesla Suffers Setback After Being Found Guilty Of Fraud In China

A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s EV pioneer in its key overseas market.

A Beijing court found Tesla had misrepresented the condition of the car bought by Han Chao for 379,700 yuan ($58,700) on the automaker’s official used-car platform, according to a copy of the verdict Han posted to his Weibo account. The car was found to have undergone major repairs following an earlier accident, with the court dismissing Tesla’s defense that signs of welding indicated no “structural change.”