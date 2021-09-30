Tesla Suffers Setback After Being Found Guilty Of Fraud In China

Agent009 submitted on 9/30/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:08:24 AM

Views : 908 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Chinese driver has successfully sued Tesla Inc. for fraud over his purchase of a second-hand Model S, adding to a run of setbacks for Elon Musk’s EV pioneer in its key overseas market.

A Beijing court found Tesla had misrepresented the condition of the car bought by Han Chao for 379,700 yuan ($58,700) on the automaker’s official used-car platform, according to a copy of the verdict Han posted to his Weibo account. The car was found to have undergone major repairs following an earlier accident, with the court dismissing Tesla’s defense that signs of welding indicated no “structural change.”



Read Article


Tesla Suffers Setback After Being Found Guilty Of Fraud In China

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)