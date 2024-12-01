Tesla Suspends German Production Due To Red Sea Attacks On Supply Ships

1/12/2024

Views : 252 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.msn.com

Tesla plans to halt production at its biggest factory in Europe for two weeks as the conflict in the Red Sea continues to disrupt transport ships, raising the specter of a new supply-chain crisis for European manufacturers dependent on parts from China and other Asian countries.

Tesla said in a statement Friday that it would stop nearly all production at its factory near Berlin from Jan. 29 to Feb. 12 because of a lack of components.

“The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in the supply chains. Due to a lack of components, we are therefore forced to suspend vehicle production in the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg,” Tesla said.


