Tesla Swedish Union Walkout Fails After Workers Refuse To Participate

Just recently, Swedish trade union IF Metall stated that Tesla would be hit by a strike from its members. At the time, the union stated that Tesla’s decision not to sign a collective bargaining agreement would result in about 120 Tesla mechanics walking off the job on Friday. This would effectively disrupt or even cripple Tesla’s operations in Sweden.



“This conflict is about our members’ wages, pensions, and insurances. And in the end, it is about the playing rules on the Swedish labor market,” IF Metall’s head of collective agreements, Veli-Pekka Saikkala, said.





