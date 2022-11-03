Tesla TRIPLES Your Wait Time On Model Y Orders Without $12,000 FSD Option

A recent update to Tesla’s website configurator reveals that it is prioritizing reservations that include the $12,000 full self-driving (FSD) option, at least for the Model Y and Model 3. For reservations of the Tesla Model Y in particular, delivery estimates change from six months from today (September), to two months (May), simply by choosing the FSD add-on.



Having first begun deliveries two years ago, the Tesla Model Y remains the American automaker’s most recent model to reach production. Since then, it has become a pivotal EV in helping the company gain an even larger global market share, especially now that it has debuted in additional markets like the UK.



