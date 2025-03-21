Tesla Takedown Group Plans 500 Protests At Store And Supercharger Locations - Who Is Funding This?

The “Tesla Takedown” group is aiming to hold its “biggest day of action” in over 277 Tesla stores, as well as Supercharger stations.

During a mass call on Wednesday, organizers, filmmakers, members of Congress, and other key individuals banded together to call for a mass demonstration against the electric vehicle maker this coming March 29, as noted in a report from The Verge.

The Tesla Takedown movement emerged from critics’ opposition to Elon Musk’s increasingly political nature, his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, and his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is aimed at cutting unnecessary government spending and waste. Members of the Tesla Takedown movement have targeted the EV maker since a notable portion of Musk’s net worth is tied to his Tesla holdings.