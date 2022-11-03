Tesla Takes 2022 Best Overall Luxury Brand Award For The Third Year In A Row

Tesla was recently listed by vehicle valuation and automotive research company Kelley Blue Book (KBB) as the “Best Overall Luxury Brand” in its 2022 Brand Image Awards. The awards are designed to recognize automakers whose vehicle lineups create enthusiasm among car shoppers. As noted by KBB, brand image is not just about consumers being aware that a brand exists. Automakers with a good brand image must have a vehicle lineup that is both recognizable, exciting, and attractive to new car shoppers.



Tesla won the “Best Overall Luxury Brand” award in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row. While the company’s vehicles do not necessarily conform to the traditional characteristics of luxury cars, they still stand out due to their stellar combination of tech, performance, and safety. It is then unsurprising that Tesla’s electric vehicles like the Model 3 are typically compared to Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone.



Read Article