Tesla Taking Pre-Orders For Roadster - Coming In 2023

Tesla has continued taking pre-orders for its next-generation Roadster, a fully electric supercar reboot of its first-ever EV. The automaker had closed the reservations for Founders Series versions in December 2021.



An interesting tidbit about the new pre-orders is that Tesla’s online reservation page only shows the amount a customer has to pay instantly ($5,000) and the remaining $45,000 in the next 10 days. The total price of a Tesla Roadster isn't available anymore on Tesla's site. Originally, the price of a Tesla Roadster was $200,000, and for a Founders Series Signature version, it was $250,000. With inflation and a worldwide chip shortage, Tesla might not want to bind themselves to a price that does not match the cost of a car being produced next year.







