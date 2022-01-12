Tesla Targets A Goal Of 75,000 Model Ys In Q1 From Texas Gigafactory

Tesla started producing Model Y electric crossovers at its new Giga Texas plant in April 2022, but the facility has seen a slow ramp up since then. 

 

In June, Tesla announced a production rate of 1,000 Model Ys a week at the plant and then confirmed the manufacturing of the 10,000th vehicle in September. That said, the company hasn't confirmed a production rate of 2,000 units per week yet, like it did for Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg last month.

Things may change dramatically for the better the next quarter, a report from Electrek claims. Citing "a reliable source familiar with the matter," the website claims Tesla is gearing up to build 75,000 Model Y vehicles at Gigafactory Texas in the first quarter of 2023; that would equate to a production rate of 5,000 units per week throughout the whole quarter.



