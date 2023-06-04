Tesla Teases New EVs And One Is Not Like The Others

Tesla didn’t announce any information about the upcoming compact EV at the Investors Day event on March 1, but it appears that a much-anticipated teaser has finally been revealed. Not one but two new EVs were shown under wraps as part of the “Tesla Master Plan Part 3” presentation that appeared on the automaker’s website, looking like a minivan/LCV and the aforementioned compact model. The figures of the two new Tesla EVs were placed right next to the Cybertruck, suggesting that their reveal could be imminent. Interestingly, there was no mention of the Tesla Roadster, with its debut likely being pushed back further into the future in favor of higher-priority models for the brand.



Read Article