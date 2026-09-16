Tesla Teases Redesigned Roadster - What Does It Need To Be Successful?

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:39:30 AM

Views : 584 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

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Tesla will finally unveil its new Roadster on October 1, more than eight years after it first showed the car in 2017. And a teaser this weekend suggests the production version is getting Tesla’s “Cyber” design treatment.
The teaser shows SpaceX cold gas thrusters firing out the back, and Elon Musk has promised “radical design changes.” But the Roadster never needed a redesign. It needed to ship.
 
The 2017 Roadster was genuinely great. Low, clean, and fast, it still looks good eight years later. That’s the problem for Tesla: the best-looking car it has ever designed is nearly a decade old and never made it to production.


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Tesla Teases Redesigned Roadster - What Does It Need To Be Successful?

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