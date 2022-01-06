Tesla Tells Employees To Return To The Office 40 Hours A Week Or Be Fired

Elon Musk has requested that all Tesla employees stop remote work and come back to the office 40+ hours/week or they will be let go.

Like every other company, Tesla has allowed remote work for every role where it is possible since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

As the pandemic subsides, those companies have been reevaluating their remote working policies. Many of them have come to the conclusion that workers are just as if not more productive when remote working and have decided to allow workers to continue to work remotely. Others have been incentivizing employees to come back to the office.

Now it’s Tesla’s turn, and the company definitely falls under the latter category though perhaps “incentives” isn’t the right word in this case.