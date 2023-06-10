Tesla Tells Mexico To Build Some Real Roads To New GigaFactory

Tesla wants energy, water, road, and rail infrastructure built in preparation for its massive Gigafactory in Mexico, and it is requesting the government to solidify these things before it begins construction.
 
Tesla chose Mexico earlier this year as the location of its next automotive production plant, and because of its massive effects in terms of economics for the country, the automaker needs to secure the necessary infrastructure to ensure success.
 
Tesla and the State of Nuevo Leon, where the factory will be built, are in the early stages of detailing investments and infrastructure needed to get the factory off the ground running. The state confirmed that today, according to a report from Reuters.


