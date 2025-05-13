Tesla Tells Model Y Workers To Take A Week Off

Tesla’s demand issues seem to have taken a turn for the worse, with its most successful product being the latest victim. Some assembly workers responsible for building the Model Y crossover–the brand’s best-selling model–were told to stay home for the week of Memorial Day, according to several employees quoted by Business Insider. The move impacts Tesla’s factory in Austin, Texas. Additionally, Cybertruck line workers were also told to take a break in the last week of May. Per the report, the workers, who are paid hourly, were told to either take paid time off or report to work for cleaning and training. However, the workers will not be heading to their usual production lines.



Read Article