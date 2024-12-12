Tesla Tells UK Government That ICE Vehicles Are Too Cheap - Need To Be Taxed Until Unaffordable

Those still choosing to purchase a new polluting vehicle, [should] pay more: that’s what Tesla told Keir Starmer’s Labour government following its election to government earlier this year.

Elon Musk, who has recently taken a deep dive into the world of politics after endorsing Donald Trump in the US presidential election and subsequently being nominated to lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency”, is known to have frequently criticised Labour’s actions on social media, claiming a UK “civil war is inevitable”.

However, a Freedom of Information request by The Fast Charge, an EV-focused newsletter, has revealed that Musk’s EV brand has been lobbying the government behind the scenes to accelerate the push towards electrifying Britain’s roads – something that would ultimately increase the firm’s profits.