Tesla Terminates Entire Marketing Team For Lackluster Performance

Just four months after launching a dedicated marketing and growth team in early 2024, Tesla has reportedly abruptly laid off the entire department. This surprising move includes team leaders Alex Ingram and Jorge Milburn, leaving many to wonder if Tesla is hitting the brakes on its previously announced plans for increased brand promotion.
 
In May 2023, Elon Musk promised investors Tesla would “try out a little advertising and see how it goes.” Following that, Bloomberg reports that Tesla began building a marketing team in January. However, amidst various challenges, the company has now laid off about 40 members of that team. While some marketing staff remain in Europe, the key issue seems to be the team’s output.



 


