Tesla Texas Begins Flooding the Internet With Job Postings

Tesla’s Omead Afshar announced that Giga Texas is hiring and hinted that the Cyber Rodeo only showed a tiny peek into the innovation and manufacturing of the factory.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from, where you went to school or what industry you’re in—we are currently hiring individuals of all levels,” noted Tesla in its Giga Texas hiring page. “If you’ve done exceptional work, join us in solving the next generation of engineering, manufacturing and operational challenges as we accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”