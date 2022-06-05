Tesla Texas Begins Interviewing High School Seniors for Jobs

Tesla interviewed 70 high school seniors on Thursday, May 5, and has been recruiting from the local talent pool for the past three weeks. BISD associate superintendent, Kristi Lee, told KXAN The EV manufacturer is seeking to fill at least 20 production associate positions.

Once a BISD senior is hired, Tesla will pay for the high school graduate’s seven-week training at Austin Community College (ACC). Tesla will also pay the student $17 per house while attending classes. The training program starts next month. Tesla will pay the student $18.50 per hour once they’ve received ACC certification and work full-time.