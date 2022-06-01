Tesla Texas Gigafactory May Open As Soon As THIS WEEK

It's only a matter of time before Tesla's new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is officially open for production. And, honestly, at this point, it really doesn't matter if it opens in the next few hours or within a couple of days. However, it seems the former may be more realistic, at least based on plenty of information brewing on social media.

According to a report by Teslarati, solar panels have been arriving and they're already being installed over the roof areas of the Model Y and Cybertruck production centers.



