While some media outlets continue to paint Tesla as a company in crisis, the reality on the ground tells a different story. On March 28, 2025, Sawyer Merritt reported on X that Tesla’s legacy Model Y inventory has nearly sold out across the entire U.S., with only a few units remaining. This milestone prompted Tesla to remove the legacy Model Y from its U.S. website, including the homepage, inventory links, and menus, marking the end of an era for the popular electric SUV. Far from struggling, Tesla’s ability to clear inventory signals robust demand and a seamless transition to newer models.



The media narrative often highlights Tesla’s challenges, such as personnel turnover or unfulfilled promises like Elon Musk’s 2020 robotaxi goal, as noted in a recent Wikipedia entry. Critics point to these issues as signs of instability, yet Tesla’s sales figures and market performance consistently contradict this gloom. The legacy Model Y, despite being phased out, remained a “fantastic vehicle,” as reported by Teslarati on March 24, 2025, with Tesla offering over $5,000 in discounts to move the remaining stock. The fact that 29 U.S. states had already sold out by that date underscores the vehicle’s enduring appeal.



Tesla’s strategic pivot to the new 2025 Model Y, which boasts improved range and aerodynamics according to Electrifying.com, further demonstrates the company’s forward momentum. While the media fixates on past promises, Tesla is quietly executing its vision, selling out inventory and preparing for the next chapter. The legacy Model Y’s farewell is not a sign of trouble but a testament to Tesla’s ability to innovate and meet consumer demand head-on. As the company continues to dominate the EV market, the narrative of Tesla’s struggles seems increasingly disconnected from reality.







