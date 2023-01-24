Tesla To Announce Nevada Gigafactory For Semi Production

Tesla is poised to keep Semi production in Nevada and will announce plans to build a new $3,5 billion gigafactory for that. Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo revealed the plans during his 2023 State of the Union address. He also confirmed that a Tesla official announcement would follow on January 25 during the Q4 2022 earnings call.



Talks about Tesla’s next gigafactories are lingering for months, with countries across the globe competing for a location. Nevertheless, the next gigafactories would be closer to home, in Nevada. This information was revealed by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo in his State of the Union address. Tesla will make an official announcement during the Q4 2022 earnings call on Wednesday, and Lombardo will join Elon Musk on stage during the event.



