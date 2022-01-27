Tesla To Announce New Gigafactories By Year End

Tesla may already be launching two new vehicle factories this year in the form of Gigafactory Texas and Giga Berlin, but it appears that the company is still just getting started. During the recently held fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings call, CEO Elon Musk noted that while Tesla is not ready to announce where its next factories would be built today, the story may be different by the end of the year. Musk’s comments about Tesla’s next factories came as part of his opening remarks in the earnings call. During his update, Musk mentioned that Model Ys equipped with 4680 cells and structural battery packs should start their deliveries after the vehicle’s final certification. The executive added that capacity expansion would continue by maximizing the output of each of its existing factories — and by building new plants.



