Tesla To Begin Trialing Production Of Model Y Juniper Tomorrow

Despite leaving the wrong impression, Tesla is still going strong with its vehicle development programs. The refreshed Model Y is the first expected to hit the roads early next year, with new reports from China supporting this idea. According to several Chinese social media stars, Tesla will start trial production at Giga Shanghai on October 22.

Tesla had a controversial 2024 after Elon Musk changed the company's strategy and pivoted toward autonomous driving and artificial intelligence. The disruptions caused by Musk's hasty decisions could not be underestimated, affecting all lines of business. This caused the compact EV plans to be scaled down, ditching the Gen-3 architecture for an upgraded Gen-2.5 architecture.