Tesla To Build Megapack Power Back Up Next To Texas Gigafactory

According to new local flings, Tesla is planning a big Megapack project at Gigafactory Texas in order to complement its planned giant solar system and to try and mitigate problems that come with the state’s unreliable electric grid.

Tesla is preparing to launch Gigafactory Texas with its Cyber Rodeo event next week.

While production is just starting, the plant is still growing and more features are being added to it. Drone flyovers in recent weeks have revealed that Tesla has started building a large solar array on the rooftop of the factory; the solar panels are expected to spell out ‘Tesla’ from the sky.