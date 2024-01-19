Tesla To Charge Top Off Fees In NYC If You Charge With More Than The Minimum Capacity

Tesla is combatting Uber and Lyft congestion at its Superchargers in New York City with Supercharger fees after the ride-sharing services have backed up EV chargers.



This week, it appears the Superchargers are more congested than normal, and it could be due to the influx of Uber and Lyft vehicles at locations in Brooklyn and Queens.



Tesla has sent this message to drivers in the area, indicating that Active Supercharger Congestion Fees will be applied:



“Idle fees have been replaced by congestion fees at select Superchargers near you. Congestion fees accrue when your Supercharger is busy and your vehicle’s battery is above a certain level. This change helps reduce wait times and ensures that everyone has access to Superchargers when they need it.





