Tesla To Deliver 15 All Electric Semis To PepsiCo By The End Of The Year

Tesla is set to deliver 15 all-electric Semis to PepsiCo by the end of 2021, according to reports. Earlier today, PepsiCo released a press release titled, “Frito-Lay Cuts Absolute Fleet Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) in Half, Reduces Diesel Usage by 78 Percent at California Production Site,” entailing the steps it has taken to cut GHG emissions by 53%.



One way the company has done this so far is by replacing the equipment and infrastructure at the plant, located in Modesto, California. PepsiCo. has utilized “nearly 60 tractors, box trucks, yard trucks or forklifts powered by electric, lithium-ion technologies or natural gas with renewable attributes,” it said. Additionally, it revealed that “the remaining 15 electric tractors expected to deploy later this year.”



