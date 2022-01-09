Tesla To Drop Steering Wheel Stalks On Model Y And Model 3

In Tesla’s latest pursuit of minimalist design, it has been reported that the 2023 Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover will lose their steering column stalks in favor of steering wheel-based controls. The report comes from Twitter user @ChrisZheng001, who is supposedly in touch with Tesla’s suppliers, and he claims these new controls will be in the same style as the ones currently found on the Model S. Should that be the case, the left stalk’s features — which includes the turn signals, high beams, and windshield wiper controls — would likely be integrated into touch-sensitive buttons on either side of the left scroll wheel. Likewise, the right stalk’s responsibilities — which includes changing gears, enabling Autopilot, and activating the emergency brake — would be located adjacent to the respective scroll wheel on the right.



