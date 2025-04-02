Tesla To Drop Using Stainless Steel Bodywork In The Future

It turns out that Tesla's shiny Cybertruck isn't just an attention magnet—it's actually a sneak peek at Tesla's future. Well, except for the stainless steel body, that is.
 
Tesla quietly underlined the Cybertruck's true purpose in the slide deck for its recent Q4 shareholder meeting. As it turns out, the cheese-wedge-shaped hunk of stainless steel is actually the automaker's experiment on wheels. And all of that new tech that Tesla's so proud of? Tesla plans to make most of it part of its next-gen vehicle platform. 


