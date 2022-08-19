Tesla To Enter The Open Texas Electric Utility Market

Last year, Tesla created a new business unit called Tesla Energy Ventures and applied with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity on the retail market.

The plans haven’t been clear, but Tesla has since launched a virtual power plant demonstration with Powerwall owners in Texas, and the goal is to demonstrate the value to ERCOT, Texas’s electric utility regulating body, in order to operate a virtual power plant in the state – as it does in California.

Tesla could be looking to get deeper into the Texas energy market and become a dull electricity retailer, which is what the company now confirms through a new job posting found by Electrek. The automaker is looking for a “Product Operations Manager, Retail Electricity” based in Austin.