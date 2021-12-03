Tesla To Expand Insurance Offering To Texas, Illinois, And Washington

Tesla seems to be hitting its stride with the rollout of its in-house insurance service, with the electric car maker looking to expand the business outside California. The first of these new states are Texas, Illinois, and Washington. Tesla Insurance was launched in 2019 partly as a way to provide electric vehicle owners with an insurance option that is fair and tailored for sustainable cars. The service is available in California for now, though Tesla executives have noted that there are plans to expand the service to the rest of the United States. Tesla has also set the pieces for a rollout to other countries such as Israel, China, and several areas in Europe.





