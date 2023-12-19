Tesla To Hand To 10% Worker Raises After UAW Victories

Tesla has informed workers at its battery factory in Sparks, Nevada, that some set-rate hourly workers there will see pay increases around 10% starting in early January 2024.

According to internal materials seen by CNBC, and workers at the plant who were informed of “cost of living adjustments,” Tesla will bump hourly workers from $20 to $22 an hour on the low end, and from $30.65 up to $34.50 an hour on the high end. It’s also streamlining some levels, so that several levels of worker making between $26.20 and $30.65 an hour today will be adjusted to $34.50 an hour, for instance.


