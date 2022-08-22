Tesla To Increase FSD Price To $15,000 After Software Update

Elon Musk announced a price increase for FSD Beta once Tesla starts 10.69’s wide release. Tesla expects the long-anticipated update to introduce significant improvements to FSD.

Tesla started its initial release of FSD Beta v.10.69 over the weekend, and testers are already starting to share their insights on the update. It might have even solved Chuck’s Left Turn. After FSD Beta v.10.69 rolled out, Elon Musk announced that the price of Tesla FSD would increase to $15,000 in North America on September 5. The prices of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Capability in each North American location are listed below. 

  • $12,000 in the United States
  • $12,800 in Canada
  • $177,200 in Mexico
  • $10,000 in Puerto Rico


