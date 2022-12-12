Tesla To Join Power Wall Owners Together In Pilot To Feed Texas Power Grid

Tesla has been approved to create a “statewide market design pilot” for a virtual power plant (VPP) in Texas. The company will be able to band its Powerwall customers together to deliver grid services in the state and get them compensated for it.



We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant consists of distributed energy storage systems – like Tesla Powerwalls – used in concert to provide grid services and avoid the use of polluting and expensive peaker power plants.



