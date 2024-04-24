Tesla To Layoff More Workers As World Sours On Expensive EVs

Tesla is set to lay off more workers in the U.S., and the company is also seeking voluntary departures in Germany.

After we reported on the email Tesla sent to workers affected by its initial round of layoffs last week, multiple other rounds of layoffs and departures have hit the company’s global worksites. Ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings report on Tuesday afternoon, more layoffs at Tesla have been announced at Gigafactory Texas, Giga New York, and Giga Berlin.

The Texas layoffs were discovered via the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires companies with over 100 workers to announce layoffs and planned closings 60 days in advance. At its factory in Grünheide, Germany, Tesla announced hopes to make job cuts through a voluntary program, instead of laying workers off involuntarily.