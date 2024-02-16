Tesla To Move Incorporation To Texas From Delaware After Judge Rules Board Overpaid Musk

Tesla is likely to leave the State of Delaware as its place of incorporation after CEO Elon Musk moved his aerospace company, SpaceX, to Texas yesterday.



Musk’s move comes just weeks after a Delaware Court of Chancery Judge revoked his $56 billion pay package that was approved by Tesla Shareholders in 2018.



Judge Kathaleen McCormick said the pay package was negotiated by Musk and shareholders were not properly informed. A minor shareholder brought on the suit, and Musk and Tesla appealed the decision yesterday.





