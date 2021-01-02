Tesla To Now Offer Collision Repair At Service Centers

Tesla alerted owners and customers at the end of last week that its service centers will now offer collision repair. CEO Elon Musk mentioned this back in 2018, and it's something people have been waiting for.



The message was titled, "Collision Repair is Here,” and it said your Tesla Service Center can "Fix minor dents, scuffs, scratches and more." The message also talked about collision repair, including "suspension and axle damage, front and rear bumpers, hoods, liftgates and side mirror caps, along with doors, wheels and all glass repairs."





