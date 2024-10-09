Tesla To Offer Battery Armor For Cybertruck By The End Of The Year

Tesla Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill reacted to the video showing a Tesla Cybertruck ruined after hitting a plastic fence. Morrill claimed that the damage was caused because the owner removed the original front bumper and aluminum skid plate. Nevertheless, Tesla will offer battery armor and rock sliders as a retrofit by the end of this year.



Tesla doesn’t offer off road protection. They only had 5 years to decide not to do this for the tough truck. ??‍?? @Tesla https://t.co/q2N0zm2tru pic.twitter.com/uZois99eAD — Kevin Melnuk (@KevinMelnuk) September 9, 2024

A viral video showing a Tesla Cybertruck mowing down a fence for engagement outraged both the Tesla community and Tesla critics. The video was partly shared online in June by Instagrammer Supercar Ron, who didn't bother to show the whole video or explain what happened. Based on the original video, the Cybertruck survived unscathed from the fence bravado, as it should have.



