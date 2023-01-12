Tesla To Offer Both Black And White Satin Wraps For Cybertruck

Tesla has just delivered the first Cybertrucks, and alongside the release of the new vehicle it has announced several accessories, including three different wraps for the Cybertruck’s unpainted stainless steel body.



Originally, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that “Cybertruck can have any color you want, so long as it’s nothing.”And in fact explicitly said that Tesla would not offer wraps, at least “at first,” but added that there are plenty of third-party installers who would be happy to install a wrap.



But as release came closer, we started to see cracks in that narrative. Tesla recently started installing its own wraps on Model 3 and Model Y, though they are quite pricey at a starting price of $7,500. This is due to Tesla’s use of more expensive PPF film, rather than cheaper vinyl film, because it is thicker, has a longer warranty, and better protects the paint underneath than vinyl does.





