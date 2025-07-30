Tesla To Offer Chauffeur Style Service In San Francisco Using Human Drivers

Tesla plans to offer a chauffeur-style service operated by human drivers to a limited number of people in the San Francisco Bay Area, a California regulator said on Friday, contrary to a media report that the EV maker would offer a robotaxi service.

This week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on an earnings call that the company was "getting the regulatory permission to launch" robotaxis in several markets, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Business Insider reported on Friday that the service would be a robotaxi operation with humans in the driver's seat who would be able to control the car.