Tesla To Prosecute Those Targeting Superchargers And Dealerships With Hate Crimes

We will press charges for vandalism at Superchargers says Tesla. Those are the first words from an automaker dealing with a spate of issues including protests, property damage, and more. What’s worse is that the brand can’t do anything for countless owners who have also suffered from the trend. That includes at least one Cybertruck defaced in Lower Manhattan with a swastika. The last few months have seen the ire grow against Elon Musk and the electric brand he helms. Both customers and critics have open—and loudly—called for the public to ditch Tesla’s cars. On top of that, radical activists have threatened owners and vandalized vehicles as well as Supercharger stations. On Sunday, one Tesla owner found their local charging station with the word “Nazi” painted over the Tesla logo and a Swastika symbol at the bottom.



