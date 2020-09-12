Tesla To Raise $5 Billion Capitalizing On Insane Stock Prices

Tesla has announced that it is initiating a $5 billion capital raise on Tuesday.
The move, which will result in a dilution of about 0.8%, is poised to provide an additional $5 billion to the company’s already formidable balance sheet.
Tesla’s new capital raise announcement comes on the heels of TSLA shares hitting new all-time highs on Monday, pushing the electric car maker’s market cap to over $600 billion. This further cemented Tesla’s position as the world’s most valuable automaker, while emphasizing the company’s opportunities in other industries such as energy storage, solar, and autonomous driving solutions. Read Article