Tesla To Ratchet Up Prices In China As Sales Improve

Additional sales data from China reveals Tesla's exports and retail sales in the world's largest electric car market for the month of October.



According to the China Passenger Car Association's (CPCA) data, the overall volume of Tesla MIC Model 3/Model Y wholesale vehicle shipments last month amounted to 72,115 units, which is barely 0.6 percent more than a year ago.



Out of that number, 28,626 units were sold in China (up 66 percent year-over-year) and 43,489 units were exported (down 20 percent year-over-year).



We guess that November will bring higher volume, especially when it comes to retail sales in China. That's because of the ramp-up of production and deliveries of the significantly upgraded Model 3 (code name Highland) and slightly updated Tesla Model Y.





