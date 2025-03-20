Tesla To Recall Every Cybertruck Made For Shedding Body Panels While Driving

If there’s one thing Cybertruck owners can rely on these days, it’s trim pieces falling off and obscene hand gestures from fellow drivers. While there’s little Tesla can do about the latter, they are stepping in to address the former. After multiple reports of trim pieces going rogue, Tesla launched an investigation into the issue of exterior panels detaching while driving and has decided it’s time for a recall. And it’s a big one, covering every single Cybertruck sold over the past 15 months, from November 13, 2023, to February 27, 2025, impacting a total of 46,096 units. This time, this issue can’t be fixed with a software update, as owners will need to bring their trucks into a dealership for some hands-on attention.



