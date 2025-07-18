Tesla To Release Model 3+ In China With 500 Mile Range

A new batch of MIIT filings in China revealed exciting details about Tesla's plans, including the upcoming Model Y L. This is not Tesla's only new model to launch in the coming months, though. A Model 3+ was also revealed with a single-motor configuration and an NMC battery similar to that on the Model 3 LR AWD. This hints at a longer-range model, with over 500 miles of range in the CLTC cycle. Chinese legislation forces carmakers to publicly share technical details and even pictures of their upcoming models for review before they are approved to start sales. This has been a boon for journalists and the public, who got early information about future models before the carmaker was comfortable revealing them. That's how we've learned about the Model Y L, which Tesla officially confirmed would come in September.



