Tesla To Replace HW3 Computers To HW4 For Free If Customer Buys FSD

During the Q4 2024 earnings call, Elon Musk admitted again that cars with HW3 Autopilot computers won't be able to drive autonomously. Tesla CEO reiterated that Tesla would have to upgrade HW3 computers free of charge, however expensive that may be, if the owner bought FSD in full. However, Musk would still not allow FSD transfer to a new car. Tesla Q4 2024 brought mixed feelings for investors, although the general sentiment was positive. This was reflected in the share price increase after the earnings call, even though Tesla missed Wall Street estimates in most areas. Elon Musk successfully convinced investors that Tesla is anything but a carmaker, so car sales are no longer an important metric. Instead, Musk hiped artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and energy storage as new cash cows for the company. Autonomous driving and Unsupervised FSD have been the centerpieces of the Q4 2024 earnings call. Musk announced that Tesla would start Unsupervised FSD trials in Austin this summer before rolling out the feature to customer vehicles in 2026. However, not all Tesla owners would benefit, contradicting Musk's promises in 2017.



