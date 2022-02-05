Tesla To Replace Model X Built Without Safety Reinforcement Structure

Tesla has initiated a recall for one 2022 Model X due to a missing hardware issue. Unlike previous “recalls” initiated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the 2022 Model X’s recall was not fixed through an over-the-air update. 

Thus, Tesla opted to replace the entire vehicle. 

As per the NHTSA’s Safety Recall Report, the single 2022 Model X in question was manufactured without a bracket that provided additional reinforcement to the body structure at the second-row seat. Without this bracket, the risk of injuries to second-row passengers in the event of a collision is increased.



