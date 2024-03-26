Tesla To Show It's ASS Upgrade Starting in April

Tesla is making significant progress with the FSD Beta software and is now working to expand the intelligent driving features for Vision-only vehicles. A new report indicates that Tesla will finally introduce Actually Smart Summon (ASS), a vastly improved version of Smart Summon that uses end-to-end AI to navigate parking lots. Earlier this month, Elon Musk announced that vastly improved versions of Summon and Autopark will come in April, with the latter being called "Banish." It's not unusual for Elon Musk to promise new features, but it's uncommon that the timelines he announced were accurate. New reports indicate that Tesla is already testing these features and will likely offer them to production vehicles in the first half of next month. In fact, Tesla will do more than that, as it is ready to roll out Actually Smart Summon (ASS), a feature Musk promised almost two years ago.





Now, onto the main course.



We're excited to confirm that "Actually Smart Summon" has reached near-production-ready status and is receiving final review by a specialized group of employees on their own vehicles. We've been told to expect the first customers to have access before… — Teslascope (@teslascope) March 26, 2024







Read Article