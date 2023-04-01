Tesla To Showcase Next Gen Platform At Texas Gigfactory Investor Day

Tesla announced that the 2023 Investor Day would take place on March 1 at Gigafactory Texas. Among the hot topics discussed during the event are the long-term expansion plans and the details of the next-generation Tesla platform.



Tesla likes to show off new technologies and products during choreographed events watched by millions worldwide. We had Tesla Battery Day, as well as Tesla AI Day, where the company talked about specific plans and products. It also organizes an annual shareholders meeting, dissecting the company’s financial performance and future plans. Unlike the former two, which sometimes reveal far-fetched plans and products that might never come to fruition, the shareholders’ meeting sticks to the investor protocols and only talks about things that are certain to happen.





