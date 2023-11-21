Tesla To Slap Owners With Congestion Charges At Some Superchargers

Agent009 submitted on 11/21/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:12:49 AM

Views : 266 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When writing, the popular consensus is that there's no better way to fast-charge your battery-electric vehicle than at a Supercharger. Tesla's stalls may not be as powerful as some of Electrify America's 350-kW pedestals, but EV drivers support the theory that the Supercharger network is more dependable. However, pay attention to what the automaker's official app says when hooking your zero-emission car to such a stall. Soon, you may see a different pricing structure. Here's what the congestion fee is all about. But don't get your hopes up. It's Tesla we're talking about here.




Read Article


Tesla To Slap Owners With Congestion Charges At Some Superchargers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)